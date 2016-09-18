Motor racing-Sauber end their points drought
BARCELONA, May 14 Swiss-based Sauber ended their Formula One points drought on Sunday with Pascal Wehrlein finishing eighth in the Spanish Grand Prix for the team's first scoring finish of the season.
SINGAPORE, Sept 18 Nico Rosberg led from pole to flag to win the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday and celebrate his 200th Formula One race by retaking the championship lead from Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton.
After a chaotic start that brought out a safety car on the opening lap, Rosberg stayed clear of a late charging Daniel Ricciardo in a Red Bull at the Marina Bay Street Circuit as Hamilton completed the podium in third place.
The result lifts Rosberg on to 273 points with six rounds remaining, eight clear of Hamilton with Ricciardo a distant third in the title race. (Reporting by John O'Brien, editing by Alan Baldwin)
BARCELONA, May 14 Swiss-based Sauber ended their Formula One points drought on Sunday with Pascal Wehrlein finishing eighth in the Spanish Grand Prix for the team's first scoring finish of the season.
BARCELONA, May 14 Force India collected one of Formula One's stranger sanctions on Sunday when they were given a suspended 25,000-euro ($27,317.50) fine for a breach of the rules concerning driver numbers on their cars.