BARCELONA May 14 Lewis Hamilton reacted with amazement on Saturday to media speculation that the triple Formula One world champion might take a sabbatical in 2017.

"A year out? No way," the Mercedes driver said with incredulity when asked at the Spanish Grand Prix about reports in the British and German media.

"Whoever wrote that was smoking something. Probably good stuff," added the Briton, speaking moments after qualifying on pole position.

Hamilton is currently 43 points behind German team mate Nico Rosberg after four of the 21 races.

Rosberg has won the last seven races and could become only the third driver to start a season with five successive victories. He starts on the front row next to Hamilton on Sunday. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)