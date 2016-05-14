BARCELONA May 14 Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton beat team mate Nico Rosberg to pole position at the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday in a front row sweep for dominant Mercedes.

Red Bull filled the second row, with Australian Daniel Ricciardo third and Dutch teenager Max Verstappen a stunning fourth on his debut weekend with the team after moving up from Toro Rosso.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel qualified a disappointing fifth and sixth.

Mercedes have now taken 11 poles in a row, with Rosberg aiming for his eighth successive victory on Sunday and hoping to become only the third driver to win the first five races of a season. The German is 43 points ahead of Hamilton. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)