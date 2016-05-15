BARCELONA May 15 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Spanish Formula One Grand Prix, listed in championship order:

-

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg retired)

Rosberg's winning streak ended after seven successive victories, along with his hopes of becoming only the third driver to win the first five races of a season. The pair collided while fighting for the lead on the opening lap. Hamilton had started on pole. Mercedes failed to equal McLaren's record of 11 wins in a row. Rosberg's overall lead was trimmed to 39 points, with Raikkonen now second.

-

FERRARI (Kimi Raikkonen 2, Sebastian Vettel 3)

Ferrari's first double podium of the season and Raikkonen's third top three finish in five races. The Finn made two stops and did 31 laps on a set of medium tyres. Vettel did three stops. Ferrari closed the gap to Mercedes to 48 points.

-

RED BULL (Max Verstappen 1, Daniel Ricciardo 4)

Verstappen became the sport's youngest winner at the age of 18, after starting fourth, on his Red Bull debut. The Dutch driver did two stops, including a 32 lap stint on the mediums. Ricciardo started third and led the race but his three-stop strategy proved a mistake. He then had a late puncture. Red Bull's first win since Belgium 2014.

-

WILLIAMS (Valtteri Bottas 5, Felipe Massa 8)

Massa started 18th, on a three-stop strategy, while Bottas was seventh on the grid and did two stops. Williams are now the only team to have got both cars in the points at every race this season.

-

TORO ROSSO (Carlos Sainz 6, Daniil Kvyat 10)

Both cars in the points but Kvyat will be feeling sore after seeing Verstappen win in the car that was his at the previous race. He still set the fastest lap of the race. Sainz enjoyed his best result so far this season in front of his home crowd.

-

HAAS (Esteban Gutierrez 11, Romain Grosjean retired)

Gutierrez started 18th and ran in the points for a while but just missed out on his first of the season, caught by Kvyat on the penultimate lap. Grosjean retired with brake problems 10 laps from the finish.

-

FORCE INDIA (Sergio Perez 7, Nico Hulkenberg retired)

Perez scored for the second race in a row. Hulkenberg drew his fourth successive blank, retiring after 20 laps due to an oil leak and fire which he helped to extinguish after parking up near marshals.

-

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 9, Fernando Alonso retired)

McLaren's third scoring finish of the season, with Button starting 12th and helped by the Mercedes' retirement. Alonso retired on lap 45 when he lost power while 12th.

-

RENAULT (Jolyon Palmer 13, Kevin Magnussen 15)

Magnussen was handed a 10 second post-race time penalty for causing a collision with team mate Palmer on the last lap while fighting for 13th. The Dane was also given two penalty points on his licence.

-

SAUBER (Marcus Ericsson 12, Felipe Nasr 14)

Still no points for the financially-struggling Swiss team.

-

MANOR RACING (Pascal Wehrlein 16, Rio Haryanto 17)

"We got both cars to the finish, which was good, but otherwise there isn't much more to say today," the team said in their post-race review. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)