AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 22 Confirmed Formula One
driver line-ups for the 2017 season after Toro Rosso announced
at the U.S. Grand Prix on Saturday that Russian Daniil Kvyat
would be staying.
- - - -
MERCEDES - Lewis Hamilton (Britain)
- Nico Rosberg (Germany)
-
RED BULL - Daniel Ricciardo (Australia)
- Max Verstappen (Netherlands)
-
FERRARI - Sebastian Vettel (Germany)
- Kimi Raikkonen (Finland)
-
FORCE INDIA - Sergio Perez (Mexico)
- Second seat to be confirmed
-
WILLIAMS - Both to be confirmed. Finland's Valtteri
Bottas likely to stay, Canadian teenager Lance Stroll expected
to replace retiring Brazilian Felipe Massa.
-
MCLAREN - Fernando Alonso (Spain)
- Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium)
-
TORO ROSSO - Carlos Sainz (Spain)
- Daniil Kvyat (Russia)
-
HAAS - To be confirmed. Frenchman Romain Grosjean
looks sure to stay.
-
RENAULT - Nico Hulkenberg (Germany)
- Other seat to be confirmed
-
MANOR - Both seats to be confirmed.
-
SAUBER - Both seats to be confirmed although Sweden's
Marcus Ericsson and Brazilian Felipe Nasr expected to stay.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)