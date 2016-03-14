Former Force India Formula One driver Paul di Resta of Britain is seen in the team's garage during the second practice session of the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit in Singapore September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pablo Sanchez/Files

LONDON Williams have appointed ex-Formula One racer Paul Di Resta as their official reserve for the 2016 season starting in Australia this week, the team said on Monday.

The 29-year-old Briton replaces Germany's Adrian Sutil in the role as back-up to race drivers Felipe Massa and Valtteri Bottas.

Di Resta raced for three seasons in Formula One with the Force India team between 2011 and 2013 with a best result of fourth place.

"It will be a busy year combining both driving in DTM (German Touring Cars) with Mercedes AMG, and attending the Formula One Grands Prix in my new reserve driver role," said the Scot in a statement.

"I will be giving my full support to both and look forward to the exciting possibilities the year has ahead."

Mercedes-powered Williams finished third overall last season.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Patrick Johnston)