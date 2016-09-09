Muguruza beats Venus to reach Italian Open semis
Garbine Muguruza flashed some impressive form ahead of her French Open title defence with a 6-2 3-6 6-2 win over Venus Williams on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome.
LONDON Williams have recruited former Ferrari tyre performance head Antonio Spagnolo to help analyse their Formula One rivals' strengths.
Spagnolo, who joined the Italian team in 2005 and left in February, also worked with 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen and double world champion Fernando Alonso as an engineer.
He will link up again with Williams' head of performance engineering Rob Smedley, who worked at Ferrari for a decade until 2014.
"Antonio will concentrate on understanding our competitors’ strengths and identifying areas of our performance which require prioritisation of resources," Williams said in a statement.
The Mercedes-powered team are fourth in the championship, with Ferrari, who have under-performed this season, third.
LONDON Maria Sharapova will probably have to win 10 matches to claim a second Wimbledon title this year after deciding on Friday not to request a wildcard for the championships.