Motor racing-Alonso out of Indy 500 after engine failure
INDIANAPOLIS, May 28 Twice Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso's Indianapolis 500 bid ended when the Spaniard's engine expired late in the race on Sunday.
LONDON, March 16 Paddy Lowe has joined the Williams Formula One team from champions Mercedes with immediate effect as chief technical officer and shareholder in the group, Williams announced on Thursday.
The team did not say how big a stake Lowe had taken, with the details expected to be made known at a later date.
The Briton, who started his Formula One career at Williams, also joins the board of directors and will run the business with deputy principal Claire Williams and chief executive Mike O'Driscoll.
"It is a huge honour to return in this leadership position and to have the opportunity to become a shareholder. I am extremely motivated to play my part in bringing success back to the team," Lowe said in the statement. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
INDIANAPOLIS, May 28 Twice Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso's Indianapolis 500 bid ended when the Spaniard's engine expired late in the race on Sunday.
MONACO, May 28 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix, round six of the Formula One championship (teams listed in current championship order):