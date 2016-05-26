May 26 Factbox on the Indianapolis 500, which will be run for the 100th time on Sunday. * The first Indy 500 was run on May 30, 1911 and won by Ray Harroun, who retired from driving immediately after the race. * The first Indy 500 offered a purse of $25,000 with the winner getting $14,250. The winner's purse is not determined until after the race but this year's winner will pocket close to $3 million.

* The speedway complex earned the name "The Brickyard" when the oval was repaved with 3.2 million bricks in 1910 after several deadly crashes. * The tradition of the winning driver drinking a quart of milk began with Louis Meyer in 1936. Brazilian Emerson Fittipaldi, the owner of several orange groves, drew the wrath of IndyCar fans in 1993 when he chugged from a bottle of orange juice instead. * The Indianapolis Motor Speedway does not announce attendance but the sprawling grandstands around the 2.5 mile oval seat over 250,000. Crowds have been estimated at over 400,000. * The massive speedway complex covers 253 acres and is large enough to hold Yankee Stadium, Churchill Downs, the Rose Bowl, the Roman Colosseum and Vatican City. * In 1977 Janet Guthrie becomes the first woman to race in the Indy 500. Danica Patrick became the first woman to lead a lap at the Indy 500 in 2005. Her third place finish in 2009 is the best by a woman. * Three drivers have won the 500 four times; A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears. * Mears also holds the record for pole positions (six). * Eight rookies have won the Indianapolis 500. The most recent was Helio Castroneves in 2001. * Troy Ruttman is the youngest driver to win the Indianapolis 500, age 22, in 1952. Al Unser is the oldest driver to win, age 47, in 1987. * Briton Graham Hill is the only driver to win motor racing's Triple Crown (Indianapolis 500, Monaco Grand Prix, 24 Hours of Le Mans) (Editing by Frank Pingue)