INDIANAPOLIS May 29 Rookie Alexander Rossi rolled the dice on fuel and hit the jackpot winning the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, as IndyCar racing ushered in a new era with an American winner.

Rossi, who moved to IndyCar only this year after losing his seat with Formula One tailenders Manor Racing, found himself on top of the motor racing world after squeezing just enough fuel out of his Andretti Autosport Honda to win what is billed the 'Greatest Spectacle in Racing'.

The 24-year-old American, who had competed in just one oval race and had never even been to the Brickyard until this month, coasted across the finish line more than four seconds ahead of a charging pack led by Andretti Autosport team mate Colombian Carlos Munoz.

American Josef Newgarden was third. (Editing by Andrew Both)