INDIANAPOLIS May 28 Twice Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso's Indianapolis 500 bid ended when the Spaniard's engine expired late in the race on Sunday.

Alonso, who was making his IndyCar debut and started the race in fifth position, was running in the top 10 with 21 laps to go in the 200-lap race when his Honda engine suddenly failed. (Reporting by Steve Keating; Writing by Frank Pingue)