UPDATE 1-Motor racing-First female F1 team boss leaves Sauber
* Team says parting due to 'diverging views' on company's future
INDIANAPOLIS May 28 Twice Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso's Indianapolis 500 bid ended when the Spaniard's engine expired late in the race on Sunday.
Alonso, who was making his IndyCar debut and started the race in fifth position, was running in the top 10 with 21 laps to go in the 200-lap race when his Honda engine suddenly failed. (Reporting by Steve Keating; Writing by Frank Pingue)
* Team says parting due to 'diverging views' on company's future
SAUBER PRINCIPAL MONISHA KALTENBORN TO LEAVE THE FORMULA ONE TEAM IMMEDIATELY - SAUBER STATEMENT