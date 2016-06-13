June 12 (The Sports Xchange) - IndyCar driver Josef Newgarden broke a collarbone but escaped serious injury Sunday in a horrific crash during the Firestone 600 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Newgarden was passing Conor Daly on the outside of Turn 4 when Daly lost traction and the back end of his car got loose and turned into Newgarden's path.

The contact drove both cars hard into the wall, but it was a secondary hit that was most troublesome. Newgarden's car was not only heavily damaged, it was turned on its side with the top of the cockpit hitting the wall.

Newgarden was slow to get out of the car, but seemed to do so under his own power. Seconds later, the 25-year-old American grabbed his right shoulder and slumped to the ground.

Newgarden was later diagnosed with a fractured right collarbone and a small fracture of his right hand. Daly was not injured and accepted responsibility for the accident.

Said Newgarden in a statement released by IndyCar: "The car held up great and the response from the safety team was amazing. I'm banged up a little bit but I'm generally OK.

The crash occurred on lap 42. The race was later postponed until August 27 due to heavy rain.

