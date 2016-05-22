May 22 Canadian driver James Hinchcliffe on Sunday earned pole position for the 100th Indianapolis 500 motor race.

Hinchcliffe will be joined on the front row for next Sunday's centennial showcase by two Americans, Josef Newgarden, who was second quickest and Ryan Hunter-Reay, the 2014 winner, for the race next Sunday.