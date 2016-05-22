May 22 Canada's James Hinchcliffe turned in a fearless performance on Sunday grabbing pole for the Indianapolis 500 one year after being critically injured in a crash during practice at the famed Brickyard.

Hinchcliffe will be joined on the front row for next Sunday's centennial showcase by two Americans, Josef Newgarden and 2014 Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Two days of qualifying at the sprawling Indianapolis Motor Speedway reached a pulsating climax when Hinchcliffe, the last car out onto the track, stormed around the 2.5 mile oval in a four-lap average speed of 230.760 mph (371 kph).

It was a big day for the little guys at the Speedway, as Hinchcliffe and Newgarden, driving for two of IndyCar's smaller outfits, upstaged two of the sports giants Penske Racing and Chip Ganassi Racing. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Andrew Both)