French rider Anthony Delhalle on Suzuki takes a curve during free practice for the Bol d'Or motorcycle endurance race at the Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French motorcycle rider Anthony Delhalle, a five-times endurance world champion, died after a crash in private testing at the Nogaro circuit in south-west France on Thursday, Le Mans organisers said.

The 35-year-old Suzuki rider had been preparing for the Le Mans 24 Hours motorcycle race in April.

"He is a part of the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours Moto and will be sadly missed by his endurance racing family," said Automobile Club de l'Ouest president Pierre Fillon in a statement.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)