Motor racing-Sauber end their points drought
BARCELONA, May 14 Swiss-based Sauber ended their Formula One points drought on Sunday with Pascal Wehrlein finishing eighth in the Spanish Grand Prix for the team's first scoring finish of the season.
Aug 20 Honda's MotoGP leader Marc Marquez pulled out a stunning last lap to take a record-equalling 63rd career pole position at the Czech Grand Prix on Saturday.
The Spaniard lapped the Brno circuit with a fastest time of one minute 54.596 seconds to pip Yamaha's reigning world champion and compatriot Jorge Lorenzo by 0.253 of a second.
"I found the perfect lap," he said.
Italian Andrea Iannone will start third on the grid for Ducati after taking his first MotoGP win in Austria last weekend.
Compatriot Valentino Rossi, Lorenzo's team mate, starts sixth behind Spaniards Aleix Espargaro and Hector Barbera after being passed by Marquez on the last corner of the championship leader's final qualifying lap.
Marquez, Lorenzo and Rossi are all tied on 63 poles across all classes. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
BARCELONA, May 14 Swiss-based Sauber ended their Formula One points drought on Sunday with Pascal Wehrlein finishing eighth in the Spanish Grand Prix for the team's first scoring finish of the season.
BARCELONA, May 14 Force India collected one of Formula One's stranger sanctions on Sunday when they were given a suspended 25,000-euro ($27,317.50) fine for a breach of the rules concerning driver numbers on their cars.