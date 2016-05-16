Motor racing-Todt to stand for third term as FIA president
BARCELONA, May 12 Jean Todt is to stand this year for a third term as president of Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA).
May 16 Spanish MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa will stay at Honda until the end of the 2018 season, the Japanese manufacturer said on Monday.
The 30-year-old, whose team mate is double world champion and compatriot Marc Marquez, will be starting his 250th grand prix in Italy this weekend.
Pedrosa has been with Honda all his career, winning the former 125cc and 250cc world championships that are now Moto3 and Moto2 respectively, before making his MotoGP debut in 2006.
"I think it's best for me to continue with the company I was with at my very first race. I'm happy that the negotiations have been quick, and now I can just focus on racing," said the Spaniard.
Pedrosa had been linked to Yamaha, whose reigning champion Jorge Lorenzo is moving to Ducati at the end of the season. But Spanish media have reported that Yamaha have signed his compatriot Maverick Vinales from Suzuki.
An announcement is expected later in the week. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Richard Balmforth)
BARCELONA, May 12 Fernando Alonso spent more time on the tennis court than driving his ailing McLaren on Friday, with his tilt at the Indy 500 looking ever more inviting after another dark day on the Formula One racetrack.