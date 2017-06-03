Halep awarded wildcard at Eastbourne
French Open runner-up Simona Halep was awarded a wildcard entry to feature at the Aegon International in Eastbourne next week, organisers said on Thursday.
ROME MotoGP championship leader Maverick Vinales took pole position for the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello on Saturday, while veteran Yamaha team mate Valentino Rossi delighted the home crowd with second place on the grid.
The Spaniard lapped the scenic circuit north of Florence with a best time of one minute 46.575 seconds, 0.239 quicker than 38-year-old Rossi, at the end of qualifying to secure his second successive pole and third in six races this season.
Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso qualified third to make it two Italians on the front row, with team test rider Michele Pirro fourth.
Honda's Spanish pair Dani Pedrosa and triple world champion Marc Marquez start fifth and sixth respectively.
Nine-times champion Rossi arrived at his home track in some pain and after spending a night in hospital with chest injuries due to a fall while riding a motocross bike in training last week.
He said on Friday that he was still struggling physically, especially with his breathing, and pain on his right side when he accelerated.
HONG KONG Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar was handed an eight-match ban by Chinese football authorities on Thursday for his role in a brawl that broke out during Shanghai SIPG's draw with Guangzhou R&F at the weekend.