ROME, June 4 Andrea Dovizioso overcame pre-race sickness to win his home Italian Grand Prix for Ducati on Sunday while Spaniard Maverick Vinales finished second on a Yamaha to increase his MotoGP lead to 26 points.

Dovizioso became the fourth different winner in six races this season and moved up to second place overall, ahead of compatriot Valentino Rossi who finished fourth for Yamaha.

Italian Danilo Petrucci finished third on the non-works Octo Pramac Ducati to make it two Italians on the podium.

The victory was the first in the top category of grand prix motorcycling by an Italian rider on an Italian bike on home soil since Gianfranco Bonera won the 500cc class on an MV Agusta at Imola in 1974.

It was also Ducati's first at Mugello since Australian Casey Stoner in 2009.

Vinales now has 105 points to Dovizioso's 79, with Rossi on 75. Honda's reigning triple world champion Marc Marquez finished sixth on Sunday and is fourth overall with 68. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)