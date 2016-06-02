Motor racing-Todt to stand for third term as FIA president
June 2 Twice MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has extended his contract with Honda for two more years, the Japanese manufacturer said in a statement on Thursday.
"There's no doubt that he is the present and future of MotoGP. We know him well and he knows us well, and we both wanted to continue together," said Honda Racing Corporation executive vice-president Shuhei Nakamoto.
The 23-year-old Spanish rider, the youngest ever champion in the top category, has been with Honda since 2013 when he won his first MotoGP crown.
"I've always wanted to continue being a part of the Repsol Honda Team," said Marquez ahead of his home Grand Prix of the Circuit de Catalunya this weekend.
Fellow-Spaniard Dani Pedrosa has already signed a contract extension to the end of 2018.
Marquez is currently second in the championship, 10 points behind compatriot Jorge Lorenzo who rides for Yamaha. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Lovell)
BARCELONA, May 12 Fernando Alonso spent more time on the tennis court than driving his ailing McLaren on Friday, with his tilt at the Indy 500 looking ever more inviting after another dark day on the Formula One racetrack.