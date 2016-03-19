Motor racing- New Zealand's Scott Dixon wins Indy 500 pole
May 21 New Zealand's Scott Dixon won the pole for next week's Indy 500 when he posted the fastest average speed in a nine-car shootout at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.
March 19 Italian Valentino Rossi has signed a new two-year contract to ride for the Yamaha MotoGP team until the 2018 season, the Japanese manufacturer said on Saturday.
"I am very happy to announce that Yamaha and I have extended our contract and will continue working together in MotoGP for the next two years," the nine times world champion said in a statement.
"I am very satisfied with this decision, because it has always been my plan to compete in motorsports for as long as I can be competitive and find it enjoyable at the same time."
The 37-year-old, whose Spanish team mate Jorge Lorenzo is the reigning world champion, starts the season in Qatar this weekend. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)
May 21 (Gracenote) - Constructor Standings after the Rally of Portugal on Sunday Constructors Points 1. M-Sport World Rally Team 199 2. Hyundai Motorsport 173 3. Toyota Gazoo Racing 113 4. Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 85