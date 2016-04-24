JEREZ, Spain, April 24 Italian MotoGP great Valentino Rossi won the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday with a dominant pole-to-flag ride for the 113th victory of his career in all categories.

The 37-year-old Yamaha rider kept Spanish team mate and reigning world champion Jorge Lorenzo comfortably behind him to take the chequered flag with his front wheel in the air in celebration.

It was his 87th win in the top class.

Lorenzo finished second for his 100th career podium with championship leader and fellow Spaniard Marc Marquez in third place for Honda.

After four of the season's 18 races, and the first round in Europe, Marquez has 82 points and Lorenzo 65. Rossi is third with 58. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ian Chadband)