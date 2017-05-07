JEREZ, Spain May 7 Honda's Dani Pedrosa led from start to finish to win his home Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday while Italian great Valentino Rossi clung on to the overall lead after finishing a distant 10th for Yamaha.

The victory, a one-two for the works Honda team who had reigning champion Marc Marquez finish 6.136 seconds behind, was Pedrosa's first on Spanish soil since he won at Jerez in 2013.

It was also his first in MotoGP since San Marino last September.

Jorge Lorenzo took third place, the triple MotoGP champion's first podium for Ducati since his move from Yamaha, completing a Spanish sweep of the podium places in motorcycling's 3,000th world championship grand prix.

Rossi's lead was cut to two points over Spanish team mate Maverick Vinales, who finished sixth in the race, with the 38-year-old Italian now on 62 after four races. Vinales has 60, Marquez 58 and Pedrosa 52. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis)