JEREZ, Spain May 7 Australian MotoGP rider Jack Miller was fined 1,000 euros ($1,099.40) on Sunday after angrily shoving Spaniard Alvaro Bautista in the back after both crashed out of the Spanish Grand Prix, the sport's governing FIM said in a statement.

The Marc VDS Honda rider, a winner in the Netherlands last year, collided with Bautista on lap six at Jerez. The Australian also kicked the Spaniard's bike in frustration after picking himself up in the gravel.

"He (Bautista) came in hot... I was already halfway into the corner and then he lost the front and just cleaned me out," Miller told motorsport.com.

"And then I pushed him, it’s not the right thing to do. It was just built-up frustration. It happened three times already that I got completely pushed off the end of the track with somebody else when my braking marker was correct."

The fine was imposed on Miller by race stewards on behalf of the FIM (Federation Internationale de Motorcyclisme).

