AUSTIN, Texas, April 10 Honda's MotoGP leader Marc Marquez won for the fourth year in a row at Austin's Circuit of the Americas on Sunday while his bitter rival Valentino Rossi was one of several riders who crashed out.

Spain's Marquez was again in a race of his own at the Texan track, starting on pole position for the fourth successive year and pulling away after a brief tussle for the lead on the opening lap with Yamaha's reigning world champion Jorge Lorenzo.

Lorenzo finished second, 6.107 seconds behind his compatriot, with Italian Andrea Iannone third on a Ducati.

The win was Marquez's second in a row, and 26th in MotoGP, and left the double world champion on 66 points after three races. Lorenzo moved up to second overall on 45, with Rossi remaining on 33. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis)