Suzuki MotoGP rider Aleix Espargaro (L) of Spain celebrates his pole position with teammate Maverick Vinales clocking second after the qualifying session of the Catalunya Grand Prix at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit, in Montmelo near Barcelona, Spain, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/ Gustau Nacarino/Files

Spanish Suzuki rider Maverick Vinales has signed a two-year deal to replace compatriot and reigning MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo at Yamaha from 2017, the team announced on Thursday.

Suzuki said separately that they had signed Ducati's Italian Andrea Iannone to replace Vinales, who had his first MotoGP podium finish when he finished third in France earlier this month.

Vinales, 21, will partner Italy's nine times world champion Valentino Rossi.

Rossi, 37, signed a contract extension in March to continue with Yamaha to 2018 in a deal likely to see out his career at the top level of motorcycling.

Triple MotoGP champion Lorenzo, who leads the standings ahead of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, is joining Ducati at the end of the season.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)