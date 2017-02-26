DAYTONA BEACH Florida Feb 26 Kurt Busch steered clear of the chaos to win a wreck-filled Daytona 500 on Sunday that saw nearly half the 40-car field fail to take the checkered flag.

After an orderly start to the Monster NASCAR Cup season opener, the second half of the 200-lap race turned into a demolition derby with multi-car pile up after pile up knocking out many of the favourites and former champions, including twice winners Dale Earnhardt. Jr, Jimmie Johnson and Matt Kenseth. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Andrew Both)