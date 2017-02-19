DAYTONA BEACH, Florida, Feb 19 (The Sports Exchange) - Chase Elliott edged teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Sunday to claim the pole for the Feb. 26 Daytona 500 for the second straight year.

Elliott turned in a single-lap speed of 192.872 miles per hour.

Hendrick Motorsports teammate Earnhardt Jr. will start alongside Elliott on the front row of the Daytona 500 after posting a lap speed of 192.864 mph.

Thursday's two 150-mile races will help determine the remaining field for the 500.

Elliott Sadler and Brendan Gaughan know they will race in the 500 by virtue of being the fastest among the six drivers running for open teams. (Editing by Gene Cherry)