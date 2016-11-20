Lahiri finds water three times at 18th hole
Indian Anirban Lahiri came within a stroke of carding the highest score at the 18th hole in Players Championship history on Friday as the TPC Sawgrass claimed another victim on Friday.
Mexico's Daniel Suarez became NASCAR's first foreign-born champion on Saturday by winning the season-long Xfinity Series.
The 24-year-old won the final race of the season at the Homestead-Miami Speedway in south Florida to clinch the overall title.
"I'm just very proud of everyone and thankful to have the family that I have," Suarez said after clinching the title in front of his parents.
"My mom, my dad, they gave me all the tools to be here right now. They put me in a car even when we didn't have the support or the racing background. They supported me and right now we are just living a dream.
"It's still hard to believe this."
Suarez was born in Monterrey and started racing carts before moving to North Carolina as a teenager to pursue his career.
The Xfinity Series is a secondary competition on the stock car circuit below the main NASCAR Sprint Cup series.
