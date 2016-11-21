Motor racing-Red Bull 'a bit in no-man's land', says Horner
LONDON, May 19 Red Bull are "a bit in no-mans land" until they get a Renault engine upgrade that could transform their Formula One season, according to team principal Christian Horner.
Nov 19 Following are drivers with the most NASCAR Sprint Cup titles after Jimmie Johnson joined Richard Petty and the late Dale Earnhardt on top of the list with his seventh championship on Sunday at Homestead.
7 Richard Petty (1964, 1967, 1971, 1972, 1974, 1975, 1979)
Dale Earnhardt (1980, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994)
Jimmie Johnson (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2016)
4 Jeff Gordon (1995 1997, 1998, 2001)
3 Lee Petty (1954, 1958, 1959)
David Pearson (1966, 1968, 1969)
Cale Yarborough (1976, 1977, 1978)
Darrell Waltrip (1981, 1982, 1985)
Tony Stewart (2002, 2005, 2011)
(Compiled by Larry Fine)
LONDON, May 19 Red Bull are "a bit in no-mans land" until they get a Renault engine upgrade that could transform their Formula One season, according to team principal Christian Horner.
LONDON, May 19 Former Williams head of aerodynamics Jason Somerville is joining Formula One's new motorsport managing director Ross Brawn as the sport recruits more experts to advise on future technical regulations.