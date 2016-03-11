(Adds more detail)
ATHENS, March 11 Greece's second-biggest refiner
Motor Oil swung back into profit in the fourth quarter
of last year, helped by lower inventory losses and improved
refining margins.
Motor Oil reported a net profit of 29.4 million euros ($33
million) on Friday, compared with losses of 84.3 million euros
in the last quarter of 2014. The figure was in line with the
average forecast of analysts polled by Reuters.
Plunging oil prices in the fourth quarter hurt the refiner's
oil inventories, but the impact was much less than in the same
quarter a year earlier.
The company booked inventory losses of 65 million euros in
the fourth quarter, compared to losses of 195 million in the
same period a year ago.
Excluding the inventory losses, net profit rose 25.8 percent
to 75.5 million euros, thanks to higher refining margins. For
the full year, net profit more than doubled to 290.2 million
euros.
The company will pay a total dividend of 0.65 euros per
share on last year's results. It has already paid 0.15 euros of
that in December.
($1 = 0.8962 euros)
