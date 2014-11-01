AUSTIN, Texas Nov 1 Germany's Nico Rosberg put Mercedes on pole position for the U.S. Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday with championship leading team mate Lewis Hamilton qualifying second.

Williams filled the second row with Finland's Valtteri Bottas third fastest and Brazilian Felipe Massa fourth.

Hamilton leads Rosberg by 17 points with three races, and 100 points remaining. The Briton has won the last four grands prix and is chasing his 10th victory of the season. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin. Editing by Steve Keating.)