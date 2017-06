March 7 Reuters will move a preview package from 0200 on March 8 ahead of the 2013 Formula One season which starts in Australia on March 17.

Stories include an overall preview, team prospects and the race calendar, sidebars on Ferrari's Fernando Alonso and Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton, a look at how McLaren's new signing Sergio Perez will get on with team mate Jenson Button and a review of the 'pay driver' phenomenon.

We will also move an interview with Williams technical director Mike Coughlan.