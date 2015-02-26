McLaren's Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain waves to the media as he leaves the hospital where he was hospitalized since Sunday in Sant Cugat after crashing during a test session February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA Fernando Alonso is "devoid of all injuries" from Sunday's crash in testing and is expected to line up on the grid for the season-opening race in Australia next month, McLaren boss Ron Dennis said on Thursday.

According to Dennis the 33-year-old Alonso was knocked unconscious "for a few seconds" after hitting a wall in pre-season testing in Barcelona.

Two-time world champion Alonso, who was released from hospital on Wednesday, is not taking part in this week's final test with reserve driver Kevin Magnussen partnering Jenson Button.

Dennis said Alonso is "completely fine" but added that a final decision on the Spaniard's fitness would be taken by doctors.

"He is devoid of all injuries," Dennis was quoted as saying by the BBC. “We can categorically say he has no injury.

"I'm not a doctor, but I can't foresee any reason why (Alonso would not race in Australia) not.

"There is a process of tests laid down by the FIA and I can't see any reason why he won't sail through it, but it's not for me to determine.

"All he wants to do at the moment is to race and test."

The Formula 1 season begins in Melbourne on March 15.

(Writing by Michael Hann in London; editing by Justin Palmer)