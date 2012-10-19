LONDON Oct 19 Next year's inaugural Grand Prix of America in New Jersey will be postponed to 2014 because local organisers will not be ready in time, Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone told Reuters on Friday.

"They've run out of time," said the 81-year-old. "There's all sorts of things...and they didn't quite think it all through. They've had a wake-up call but the wake-up call came too late."

The waterfront race, with the New York skyline as a backdrop, had been pencilled in for June 16 next year with an asterisk against it. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Alastair Himmer)