The fate of next year's
U.S. Grand Prix in Austin depends on Formula One supremo Bernie
Ecclestone, circuit president Steve Sexton has said after the
Briton cast doubt on the Texas project.
Ecclestone told Reuters at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on
Saturday that the race looked doubtful due to differences
between those involved in constructing the circuit and promoting
the race.
"Austin? I wouldn't want to put my money down that that will
happen," he said. "I hope it will and we are doing our best to
make it happen, but I wouldn't want to say yes."
The Austin American-Statesman newspaper website
(www.statesman.com) quoted Sexton, president of the Circuit of
the Americas, as saying in a statement that he was puzzled by
the comments.
"There is no question that if he wants the USGP race to
happen here in 2012, it certainly will," he said.
"Our funding is secured, and construction is on schedule, so
we don't understand Mr. Ecclestone's comments. He has expressed
great interest in the Austin race and in expanding the F1 brand
into the United States.
"A project of this magnitude has its challenges and we have
had ours, but the City, the County, our state officials, our
employees and construction workers, and our community supporters
are all counting on Circuit of The Americas to happen."
Full Throttle Productions, run by Tavo Hellmund who has a
long-standing relationship with Ecclestone, have the rights to
host the race and he appeared less sure of the prospects,
however.
"Mr. Ecclestone has been incredibly patient with the
challenges here in Austin," he told the newspaper.
"Full Throttle Productions has worked tirelessly to bring
the Formula One United States Grand Prix to Austin. It is now
the responsibility of the Circuit of the Americas to make this
project happen before Mr. Ecclestone's patience runs out."
