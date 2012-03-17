Motor racing-Growing up fast, Stroll scores first points
MONTREAL, June 11 Lance Stroll hit back at his critics in style on Sunday by taking his first Formula One points in front of a flag-waving crowd of home fans at the Canadian Grand Prix.
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Official qualifying results from the Formula One Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park, Melbourne, on Saturday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 1:24.922 2. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:25.074 3. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus 1:25.302 4. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes 1:25.336 5. Mark Webber (Australia) Red Bull 1:25.651 6. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 1:25.668 7. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:25.686 8. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams 1:25.908 9. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 1:26.451 10. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso DNS - - - - - - - - - - 11. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso 1:26.429 12. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:26.494 13. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber 1:26.590 14. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Williams 1:26.663 15. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India 1:27.086 16. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:27.497 17. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber DNF - - - - - - - - - - 18. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus 1:27.758 19. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Caterham 1:28.679 20. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Caterham 1:29.018 21. Timo Glock (Germany) Marussia 1:30.923 22. Charles Pic (France) Marussia 1:31.670 nq. Pedro de la Rosa (Spain) HRT 1:33.495 nq. Narain Karthikeyan (India) HRT 1:33.643 - - - - - - - - - - 1-10: third and final qualifying session 11-17: second qualifying session 18-24: first qualifying session
MONTREAL, June 11 For a moment, McLaren allowed themselves to dream at the Canadian Grand Prix before the all-too-familiar nightmare returned.