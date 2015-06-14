SYDNEY Fourteen-year-old Alex Rullo, who is still too young to get a learner driver's licence, has become the youngest Australian to win a V8 Supercar race.

The boy won a round of the Australian V8 Touring Car Series on Sunday, a day before his 15th birthday.

Among those who finished behind him was his father Peter.

The series is a third-tier championship in Australian V8 racing but the teenager became the youngest winner of any category.

Although he has a permit to race, he cannot legally drive a car on public roads because the minimum age for a learner's licence is 16.

"It’s an awesome feeling, we had good pace all weekend," he said. "It’s a good way to end my last day of being 14, that’s for sure. Having the extra support of Dad here this weekend competing in the same event was great too."

