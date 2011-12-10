LONDON Dec 10 Formula One supremo Bernie
Ecclestone backed Bahrain to put on an incident-free race next
year but agreed on Saturday that events on the ground could
force a re-think.
This year's race had to be cancelled, after first being
postponed, due to civil unrest in the Gulf kingdom and a
subsequent crackdown that triggered accusations of rights
abuses.
A government appointed commission of international jurists
found evidence of systematic abuses against detained protesters.
"I hope we go to Bahrain and there's no trouble - the race
goes on, the public are happy and there are no dramas. That's
what I hope," Ecclestone told the Guardian newspaper in an
interview.
Asked what he would do if he had 'incontrovertible evidence
that unacceptable things were still happening,' Ecclestone said:
"We'd have to give it some serious thought then.
"But we've been to Argentina when there's been big dramas.
There's been dramas in Brazil. Bad things happen there. I think
you can look anywhere now and it's not all good.
"You can't really hold England up as being all good, can
you? There have been some terrible atrocities that we
committed."
The Grand Prix has been scheduled for April 22.
In an interview focused largely on his daughters' lavish
lifestyles, the 81-year-old Briton touched on the situation in
Bahrain whose race was confirmed on the calendar this week.
Ecclestone said the Bahrainis he had met were "lovely
people" and questioned reports about doctors being jailed for
treating demonstrators: "Do you know that? Do you actually know
that?," he asked.
"If that's right, it's wrong. Obviously. Doctors are
doctors. They're there to help people. It doesn't matter who it
is they are helping. We have been assured that this is not
what's happening.
"I wanted to go out there. I was happy to go...I'd like to
go into the prison or the hospital or whatever and ask 'what
actually happened?'," he added.
Asked what he would have done had he been the head of the
International Olympic Committee before the 1936 Berlin Games in
Nazi Germany, Ecclestone said it would have depended on the
advice he was receiving.
However, he said other peoples' religion, ways of life and
customs had to be respected.
"It's not correct to go moving into somebody's country and
try to change them. Don't go. If you know something's wrong,
stay away," he declared.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Dave Thompson)