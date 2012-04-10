(Adds FOTA reaction)
* Circuit says "extremist" groups playing up unrest
* Quotes Lotus team feeling "confident" about security
By Alan Baldwin
ABU DHABI, April 10 Bahrain Grand Prix
organisers summoned support for their troubled Formula One race
on Tuesday and said a campaign for it to be cancelled was being
driven by "armchair observers" and "extremist groups".
The Bahrain International Circuit produced witness
statements from foreign observers, including two members of the
Lotus team, and the British ambassador to the Gulf kingdom in
defence of the April 22 race.
It said a briefing by the Lotus representatives had been
sent to all 12 team principals on April 5 and ahead of this
weekend's Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, where a final decision
is expected.
Bahrain, which has endured almost daily protests and unrest
since an uprising against the government in February last year
was bloodily suppressed, is due to follow on immediately after
China.
There have been increasingly vocal calls for it to be
cancelled, however, with one unnamed team principal telling
Britain's Guardian newspaper that all the teams were hoping the
governing FIA would call off the race.
"Yes, there is a need to keep the circuit and the teams
secure and they are doing this and they feel very comfortable
about the arrangements," the Lotus report said in excerpts
reproduced in the Bahrain circuit statement.
"If there is going to be protestation then it will be
confined to peaceful protests -- you will maybe see some banners
being waved and maybe some tyres on fire but that is all they
expect.
"We came away from Bahrain feeling a lot more confident that
everything is in hand," it added. "If it wasn't for a few more
police you wouldn't know any difference from last year we were
there."
Last year's race had to be cancelled due to the unrest after
an initial postponement and the last race there was in 2010.
The circuit statement also quoted John Yates, a former
assistant commissioner in the London Metropolitan police who now
advises Bahrain's Interior Ministry, as saying policing would be
low-key and discreet.
"There is nothing that in any way warrants for the race to
be postponed," he added.
Circuit chairman Zayed Al Zayani said in a statement that
"armchair observers" had been driving the debate at the expense
of neutral parties "who have taken the trouble to investigate
the situation at first hand.
"This, combined with the scaremongering tactics of certain
small extremist groups on social networking sites, has created
huge misconceptions about the current situation," he added.
He urged all stakeholders in the sport to "listen to those
with an informed, educated view of the situation and to form
their view on the facts of the situation as presented by neutral
first-hand observers."
The Formula One Teams Association (FOTA), which represents
Lotus, Caterham, Force India, Marussia, McLaren, Mercedes and
Williams, said it was not possible for the teams to cancel the
race.
"There's been some media speculation recently to the effect
that the teams may seek to cancel this year's Bahrain Grand
Prix," FOTA said in a statement.
"That wouldn't be possible. Teams are unable to cancel
grands prix. We race in an international series called the FIA
Formula 1 World Championship, and it is therefore for the FIA to
offer the teams guidance on these issues."
FOTA does not represent Ferrari, HRT, Red Bull, Sauber or
Toro Rosso.
The governing International Automobile Federation has said
it is in daily contact with foreign embassies and authorities in
Bahrain while F1's commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone is eager
for the race to go ahead.
Al Zayani said last month that the race contributes $220
million directly to the local economy and $400-500 million
indirectly.
(Editing by John Mehaffey/Ian Ransom)