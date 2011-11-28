By Alan Baldwin
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Nov 28 Rubens Barrichello's
parting words after the final race of the season in Brazil
offered no acknowledgement he might have competed for the last
time in Formula One.
"See you next season," the smiling Brazilian told reporters
on Sunday, offering a handshake.
His Williams team could offer him no such certainty but the
man who has started more races than any driver since the
championship began in 1950 -- and well over a third of all
grands prix held -- was not saying any final farewells.
Instead the 39-year-old held up a drawing, coloured in by
his six-year-old son Fernando, that he had shown Brazilian
television.
"They asked me 'Are you going to stay next year?'. I said
"Look I have my helmet for next year already painted. If I sign
the contract, that's going to be my helmet for the first race',"
Barrichello explained.
"I'm not ready to finish just yet. I am really hopeful,"
added the former Jordan, Stewart, Honda, Ferrari and Brawn
driver.
"I feel like I am at the peak of my performance, I get on
with the team very much ... the only thing lacking now is a more
competitive car which I am pretty sure williams will have. I
want to drive the car," said Barrichello.
"I don't need a big contract. I just need something that
tells me I am driving next year in a competitive car. I'm not
asking for any favours and I don't want to be driving just for
the sake of driving.
"I'm almost doing it for nothing already," he laughed when
asked whether he might race for free.
JUST WAVING
Barrichello, who started with Jordan in 1993, remains one of
the most popular members of the paddock.
The fact that, if Sunday was indeed his last race after 19
seasons on the road, Formula One had not given him a proper
send-off troubled some but not the man who grew up near
Interlagos.
While compatriot Felipe Massa performed 'doughnuts' for the
crowd, revving his engine and spinning the Ferrari around in a
circle of smoke, Barrichello held back.
"I am trying to race next year," he said. "If it was my last
race I would have done doughnuts everywhere.
"I knew on my slowing down lap that I could have said
goodbye to them (the fans) but I was just waving. I know I will
be back."
In some respects Barrichello has been there before. In 2008,
when Honda pulled out, his career looked finished until Ross
Brawn, his former Ferrari technical director, threw him a
lifeline at the renamed team because he needed his experience.
The situation at Williams, a team not known for
sentimentality, is different. There are rivals, such as
Germany's Adrian Sutil, who may also bring substantial funding.
On Sunday Barrichello simply focused on the racing. The only
fun part of the race, he said, was when the team advised him his
old Ferrari team mate Michael Schumacher, who had gone to the
back of the pack, was catching up.
"I said 'No way'," grinned the man who spent six seasons
with Schumacher at Ferrari, winning nine races there but more
often reduced to the role of riding shotgun for the seven-times
world champion.
That time at Maranello, on top of the anguish he suffered in
1994 when friend and mentor Ayrton Senna died at Imola after he
himself had escaped a massive crash, have only increased the
feeling of goodwill towards him in the paddock.
"I heard so many things about how you don't win in Formula
One if you're not a bad guy. That if you are a nice guy you
don't win it," said Barrichello.
"I think this is nonsense. You need to be tough inside the
race track and win for yourself and be hard with the team to do
things for you. But socially what's the matter?
"We are human beings and we need to lead with the passion of
helping others and having a good heart. That's what I am. People
coming in my support means I have been a good guy to Formula One
and that's nice."
(Editing by Tony Jimenez; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go
to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)