LONDON Jan 5 French former Formula One driver Jean-Pierre Beltoise, who won the Monaco Grand Prix in torrential rain in 1972, died on Monday at the age of 77.

The French motor sport federation (FFSA) paid tribute to Beltoise, whose Monaco victory was the 17th and last by the now-defunct BRM team, in a statement hailing him as one of the country's greats on two wheels and four.

Beltoise started out as a motorcycle racer, winning 11 French championships, before switching to sportscar racing and Formula One.

He made his F1 debut with Matra in 1967, although he had finished eighth in the 1966 German Grand Prix at the wheel of a Formula Two car, and stayed with the team until the end of 1971, when he switched to BRM.

The Frenchman, who married the sister of fellow F1 driver and compatriot Francois Cevert, left Formula One in 1974 after chalking up eight podium finishes. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)