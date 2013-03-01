Understated Nadal hits top gear
PARIS To Rafa Nadal's extraordinary list of achievements in Paris, the nine-times French Open champion might well add 'Master of Understatement'.
LONDON Frenchman Jules Bianchi will race for Marussia in Formula One this season after the Russian-licensed team said in a statement on Friday they had terminated the contract of Brazilian Luiz Razia.
Bianchi, 23, was Force India reserve last season. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)
PARIS To Rafa Nadal's extraordinary list of achievements in Paris, the nine-times French Open champion might well add 'Master of Understatement'.
The marketability of Tiger Woods will suffer following his arrest for driving under the influence, but the former world number one golfer's current sponsors will likely stay by his side, according to experts.