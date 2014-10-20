Ferrari Formula One team principal Stefano Domenicali attends a news conference after the second practice session of the Australian F1 Grand Prix in Melbourne March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Brandon Malone/Files

LONDON Former Ferrari boss Stefano Domenicali and ex-Mercedes principal Ross Brawn will be part of a panel reviewing Formula One safety in the wake of Jules Bianchi's Japanese Grand Prix accident, the sport's governing body said on Monday.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said an accident panel had been set up to carry out a full review of the Oct. 5 crash at Suzuka to gain a better understanding of what happened.

Part of its brief will be to propose new measures to reinforce safety at circuits, with work starting this week and a full presentation to be made on Dec. 3 at a World Motor Sport Council meeting in Doha.

The panel will be chaired by Peter Wright, president of the FIA Safety Commission.

Other panel members include Brazil's double world champion Emerson Fittipaldi, FIA medical commission president Gerard Saillant, and Grand Prix Drivers' Association president Alex Wurz.

Bianchi remains in a critical condition in a Japanese hospital after his Marussia skidded off a wet track in fading light and into a tractor that was removing Adrian Sutil's crashed Sauber.

The accident is the most serious involving a Formula One driver during a grand prix weekend since the death of triple champion Ayrton Senna in 1994.

FIA race director Charlie Whiting told reporters at a Russian Grand Prix briefing on Oct 10 that measures being considered included automatic speed limits when yellow warning flags are waved and 'skirts' for recovery tractors.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)