July 18 French Formula One driver Jules Bianchi has died of injuries sustained at last year's Japanese Grand Prix, his family said in a statement on Saturday. He was 25.

Bianchi had been in a coma since the accident at Suzuka last October. He passed away at a hospital in Nice, near his parents' home in the south of France. (Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)