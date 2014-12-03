PARIS Dec 3 French Formula One driver Jules Bianchi did not slow sufficiently under warning flags before crashing at the Japanese Grand Prix, an International Automobile Federation (FIA) report found on Wednesday.

"Bianchi did not slow sufficiently to avoid losing control at the same point on the track as (Adrian) Sutil," the report, released on the FIA's website (www.fia.com) said.

Bianchi suffered the most serious F1 race injury since the death of Ayrton Senna in 1994 when he crashed into a recovery tractor in a wet Japanese Grand Prix on Oct. 5.

The Marussia driver, whose British-based team is no longer in business, remains unconscious and in a critical condition in hospital in southern France after being flown home from Japan last month. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alan Baldwin)