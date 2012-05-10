BARCELONA May 10 Mercedes team principal Ross Brawn will miss Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix on doctors' advice, the Formula One team said on Thursday.

Technical director Bob Bell will take charge, with team chief executive Nick Fry and Mercedes motorsport vice-president Norbert Haug also at the Circuit de Catalunya.

A team spokeswoman said Brawn, whose team won last month's Chinese Grand Prix with Germany's Nico Rosberg for their first success as a works outfit since 1955, was expected to be back for Monaco later this month.

The team gave no details about the Briton's illness.

Brawn won multiple world championships with Benetton and Ferrari as a technical director and then led his own Brawn team to the 2009 title, after Honda had pulled out, before Mercedes then took it over.

Sunday's Spanish race is the fifth round of the season and first in Europe. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)