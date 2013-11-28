Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Bahrain Grand Prix
April 12 Statistics for Sunday's Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit (Round three of 20 races):
LONDON Nov 28 Ross Brawn will stand down as principal and leave the Mercedes Formula One team at the end of the year, Mercedes said in a statement on Thursday.
The 59-year-old Briton will hand over his responsibilities to executive directors Toto Wolff (business) and Paddy Lowe (technical) and formally leave the team on Dec. 31. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)
April 12 Statistics for Sunday's Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit (Round three of 20 races):
April 12 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, third round of the season (listed in championship order and with the most recent races first): Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2017 2016 CN AU/AE BR MX US JP MY SG IT BE DE HU GB AT EU CA MC ES RU CN BH AU/ Sebastian Vettel 2 1 3 5