Feb 1 Former Mercedes team principal Ross Brawn will not make a comeback to Formula One, the Daily Telegraph reported on Saturday.

Brawn, involved with team management for over 35 years, made the announcement at a fishing event in Scotland, confirming that the sabbatical he took after leaving Mercedes in December was now a permanent departure from the sport.

"What they didn't realise when I was invited here was they had a scoop because the world's press was trying to find out if I was retiring or not," the Briton told the newspaper.

"This is the busiest time of the year for Formula One and I said I would come along and open the River Dee.

"If they had put two and two together they would have realised I was definitely retiring."

The 59-year-old is widely credited as a key figure behind Michael Schumacher's seven world titles at Benetton and Ferrari and also found success with his self-titled team in 2009, when Jenson Button won the world championship.

He had been linked with roles at returning engine manufacturer Honda, the FIA, Williams and McLaren, the latter being a potential chance to team up with Ron Dennis after he returned to the team.

"I'm retiring - it's not tongue in cheek," Brawn asserted.

"I'm going to take a year to enjoy the fishing and then see what life brings. I'm looking forward to it but I've got no other plans. (Writing by Sam Holden, editing by Justin Palmer)