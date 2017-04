Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (R) of Germany and Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain react after Vettel took pole position at the qualifying session of the Brazilian F1 Grand Prix at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO Red Bull's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel took pole position for the season-ending Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix after a rain-delayed qualifying session on Saturday.

Nico Rosberg made it an all-German front row with second place on the grid for Mercedes while Ferrari's Fernando Alonso qualified third.

Vettel, who clinched his fourth title in a row in India last month, is chasing a record-equalling ninth successive win and 13th of the season on Sunday. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ken Ferris)